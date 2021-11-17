Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $492 million-$497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.38 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.590 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FORR stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. 445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,349. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Bradford purchased 4,450 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $1,091,505 in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 126.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

