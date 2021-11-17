Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 83,035 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $237.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.14 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.