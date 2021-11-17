West Oak Capital LLC Buys 300 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 34.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,294,000 after buying an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

NYSE TRU opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

