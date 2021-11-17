Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock worth $1,115,919,022. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average is $143.21. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

