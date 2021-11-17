Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,462,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NIHK traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 1,351,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Video River Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

