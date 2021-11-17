Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,462,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NIHK traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 1,351,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Video River Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
Video River Networks Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.