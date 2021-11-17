Short Interest in Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Drops By 99.1%

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPGGF stock traded up 0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 2.33. 100,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,603. Imperium Group Global has a one year low of 0.95 and a one year high of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.67.

About Imperium Group Global

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

