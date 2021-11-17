FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Update

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 14th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,769,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FBC stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,737,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,006,527. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.02. FBC has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.03.
FBC Company Profile
