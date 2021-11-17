Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 491 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of BX stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average is $112.55. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

