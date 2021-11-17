Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 3,201 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 36,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,219. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

