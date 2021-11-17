TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 427,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $239.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

