Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,380.00. 9,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,436.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2,309.81. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 259.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

