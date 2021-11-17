Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,095,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,775,000 after acquiring an additional 377,981 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 378,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477,566. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $239.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

