Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,064. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $55.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73.

