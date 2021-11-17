Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 432 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Shares of GD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,292. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

