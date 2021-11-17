Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.49. The stock has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.