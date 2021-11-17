Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $213.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

