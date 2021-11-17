Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $$4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

