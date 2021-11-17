Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 876,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,469,963. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

