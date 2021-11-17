Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.88.

PKIUF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726. Parkland has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

