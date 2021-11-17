Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBD remained flat at $$25.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. 24,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,035. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

