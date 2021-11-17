Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.03. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $9.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $7.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. 58,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $69.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.