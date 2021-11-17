Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.03. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $9.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $7.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. 58,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $69.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.