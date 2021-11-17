Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after buying an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.