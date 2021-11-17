Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 172,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 232,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.