Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports.
Lithium Americas stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $36.49.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 49.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
