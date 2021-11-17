OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Invests $17.79 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 289,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,792,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.8% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.16. 2,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,252. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $62.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

