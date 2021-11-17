Veriti Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $307.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,607. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.29. The company has a market capitalization of $219.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

