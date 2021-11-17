Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 347,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,977. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

