Analysts Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) PT at $61.29

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,451. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

