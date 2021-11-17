Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $567.00 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.35 and a fifty-two week high of $569.53. The company has a market cap of $233.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 106.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

