3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M stock opened at $183.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.79. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

