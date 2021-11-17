Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $25.86 Average PT from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:OUT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.56. 26,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
