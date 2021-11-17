Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $25.86 Average PT from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,721 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 201.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.56. 26,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

