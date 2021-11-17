Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.61

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.61 and traded as high as $27.24. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 121,778 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

