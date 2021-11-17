Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.61

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.61 and traded as high as $27.24. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 121,778 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $705.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.75%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.
