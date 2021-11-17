Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.02

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.02 and traded as high as $17.73. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 24,691 shares changing hands.

HNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 138,731 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

