Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.16

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.16 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 145.53 ($1.90). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 143.28 ($1.87), with a volume of 24,868,289 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £12.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.43.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £983.84 ($1,285.39). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,339.08 ($14,814.58). Insiders purchased a total of 109,555 shares of company stock worth $14,988,294 over the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

