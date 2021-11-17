Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Update

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, an increase of 274.3% from the October 14th total of 72,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

PHVS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,826. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

