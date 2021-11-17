Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Short Interest Update

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 194,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 280,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 16.4% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 95,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

NASDAQ:OMEG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,225. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.