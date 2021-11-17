Equitable Group (EQB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equitable Group (TSE: EQB):

11/4/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$80.50 to C$88.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$91.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$93.00 to C$98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$86.00.

10/27/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$161.00 to C$80.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.50 to C$93.00.

10/26/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.50 to C$85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

EQB traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,369. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$47.19 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$119.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.77.

Get Equitable Group Inc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total value of C$32,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,944 shares in the company, valued at C$4,807,508.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $653,460.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.