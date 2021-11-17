Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $528.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $528.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

