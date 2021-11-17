Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Releases Earnings Results

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,708. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 454.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Microbot Medical worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

