1,176 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day moving average of $224.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

