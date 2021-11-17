CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

