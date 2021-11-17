Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

MANU remained flat at $$15.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $688.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manchester United stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 183.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Manchester United worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MANU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

