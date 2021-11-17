Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.84 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

