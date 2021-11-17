Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

