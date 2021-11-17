Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $256.24. 36,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.25. The company has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

