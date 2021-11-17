Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 192,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 935.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $2,786,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,907. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.