Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SAXPY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 51,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

