Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.55. 26,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $207.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,219. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

