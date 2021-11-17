PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.38. 461,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,393,864. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.27, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PG&E by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after buying an additional 89,015,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after buying an additional 1,552,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,290 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.