AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
ELUXY stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
