AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ELUXY stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

